Hey Gaymers! A big happy gayming new year to all of my readers.

I spent my entire long weekend playing video games and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Across both the PS4 and Xbox One, we have Dragonball Fighter Z; this title is turning the clock back for its fighting style, by shifting from a 3D to a 2D fighter-style like the original street fighter games.

Each week or so, its fan page is dropping new playable characters including my biggest crush growing up, teen Super Saiyan Gohan. There are also all your favourite heroes and villains so get ready to beat the shit out of each other, Kamehameha style.

A PS4 exclusive that any true anime fan should be looking forward to is The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia.

This game is drawn to look almost exactly like the show and has me drooling for its early February release.

With all of the Sins as playable characters, you get to literally live out your fantasy of existing in that world and playing the incredible Netflix exclusive from start to finish.

Speaking of exclusives, on the Xbox One we have the long awaited Sea of Thieves due to launch mid-March.

This game allows you to play out your fantasy (kinky or not) of the pirate life. From stealing, drinking, gambling, fighting, and even shooting your online friends from canon to enemy ship, this game could be your new booty addiction.

If you are feeling the need to throw it back a little and can’t wait until all these great games come out, Mario Party Top 100 was released days before Christmas and is unbelievably amazing.

As expected from any fun and competitive Mario Party title, this one has only the best top 100 mini games from the Nintendo 64 all the way to the Wii U; also, you only need one copy of the game to play with all your fellow Gaymers on the Nintendo 3DS, so get collecting those stars.

Catch you all next month where we can kiki some more about our gayming life.