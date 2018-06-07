—

It’s my favourite time of year. This is the holy month we finally get to find out what major titles and accessories are going to hit the shelves for the remainder of the year, and break our wallets at the annual entertainment expo E3.

Bouncing onto the court this month is Mario Tennis Aces. This is the first mushroom kingdom sport title (not including Mario Kart) to be launched on the Nintendo Switch and it’s already garnered major hype in the community.

Plus, for the first time in over a decade, it will include an adventure mode where you can follow the story of the cursed racquet, fight epic bosses, and slay the court.

A new entry in the Lego gaming world launches across every platform this month: Lego The Incredibles.

I think everyone who loves a good Disney flick is excited for the major sequel to hit the big screen, but if you want to truly immerse yourself in the superhero world, you may need to check the game out as well.

Every Lego game I have ever played has brought me hours of fun, but is generally puzzle based, so make sure you have plenty of patience.

Almost a year ago we discussed a marsupial that was soon to make his remastered return, and now the wait is finally over for Xbox and Nintendo Switch users.

This month, you play the first three Crash Bandicoot titles remastered and better than ever.

Having played this last year when it launched exclusively on the PS4, I warn you… it is way harder then you will ever remember, so please bubble wrap your TV to ensure you don’t rage pitch a controller at it.

Remember to check back in next month for our anniversary edition where we can kiki about all the amazing E3 announcements.