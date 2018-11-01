—

It’s been an outstanding year for gaming and hardware releases so far, and I am pleased to confirm November is no exception.

Every gaymer I know is dying to relive their Kanto adventure with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee and Let’s Go, Pikachu where Eevee is finally getting its chance to shine as the company mascot.

New features in the game include giving your Pikachu or Eevee a fierce haircut, letting them ride on your back, and learning some series-first move sets.

Another new feature allows you to battle Master Trainers that only have one tough Pokémon you need to challenge to gain the title of that Pokémon’s Master (i.e. Metapod Master Trainer).

Although this adventure is set in Kanto and features the original 151 Pokémon, it will also allow you to evolve into their mega-evolution in battle and catch their Alolan forms from Pokémon Sun and Moon.

If you don’t yet own a Switch, I think now is the perfect time to invest and catch them all.

Spyro the Dragon, a classic gem that featured our scaly iconic dragon friend, is getting his very own remaster.

Just like Crash Bandicoot last year, this remaster will feature the first three hit games with brand new graphics on Xbox One and PS4.

It was supposed to launch in September, but got pushed back to allow more time for the developers to perfect it, and based on the gameplay videos I have watched, it looks stunning; a perfect way to get your nostalgia fill.

Blizzard Entertainment, famous for games like Warcraft and Overwatch (my personal favourite use of any spare time) is debuting a port of Diablo 3 on the Switch.

While already a popular game, Nintendo players will get an exclusive Ganondorf (Zelda’s famous villain) skin and be able to play the hit on the go.

Check back next month for our Christmas edition of Hey Gaymer and I’ll give you hints on the best gayming presents.