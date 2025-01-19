Canada’s Drag Race Crowns A Winner

After a stellar season Canada’s Drag Race Season five have officially crowned a winner.

The winner was announced after the final four were tasked with writing and recording their own single in the grand finale.

Australia’s own Minhi Wang shone in the finale following her impressive transformation from Pitt Crew member to drag star.

Canada’s Drag Race Season Five

Season five saw eleven contestants hit the main stage of Canada’s Drag Race vying for the crown at the $100,000 prize money.

Queens from across Canada faced off across nine episodes showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for host Brooke Lynn Hytes and judges Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.

Four queens entered the grand finale to crown Canada’s next drag superstar with Helena Poison, Minhi Wang, The Virgo Queen and Makayla Couture vying for the title.

The finale saw the queens meet with season four winner Venus for a finalists chat and to pose in an intimate photo shoot with the star. They were even joined for a special chat with All Stars winner Jimbo in the work room.

Following this each queen worked with country music star Orville Peck, writing and recording their own single to perform on the main stage where they were reunited with the eliminated queens of season five.

With all the queens shining in their final performance the crown was in reach for any of them.

Entering the finale Minhi Wang and The Virgo Queen had both achieved two wins in the competition, however Minhi had never landed in the bottom, whereas the The Virgo Queen had twice. Makayla Couture and Helena Poison had both secured themselves one win each, with Helena never landing in the bottom two and Makayla landing there twice.

Following the main stage performances and runways Jaylene Tyme was crowned Miss Congeniality for the season, also taking home a $10,000 cash prize with it.

When it came down to the final lip sync for the crown Brooke Lynn Hytes revealed just two queens would have the opportunity to perform one last time.

Ultimately it was not the time for Minhi Wang and Helena Poison as The Virgo Queen and Makayla Couture proceeded to the final lip sync.

It was a full circle moment for the two queens who both won the series first episode and competed against each other in a lip sync for the win.

This time the queens faced off to Shania Twain’s iconic ballad From This Moment delivering a powerhouse performance from both.

There could only be one winner with The Virgo Queen walking away with the season five crown.