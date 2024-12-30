Rebel Wilson Marries Wife In Second, ‘Legal’ Wedding

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has celebrated her second wedding to wife Ramona Young in Sydney over the weekend.

Although the pair previously got hitched in an Italian wedding back in September, this time the ceremony was legal, with Wilson’s sister officiating the event.

The wedding looked much simpler than their do in Italy, with Wilson uploading a series of photos to Instagram of her with her wife and a small group of family and friends in front of the Sydney Opera House, with the Harbour Bridge in the background.

“My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!” Wilson wrote in the caption. “It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!”

The pair got engaged in Disneyland in 2023, after announcing their relationship during Pride Month the previous year.

In her memoir Rebel Rising, Wilson wrote about the emotional proposal: “I tell her how special she is to me… Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?” to which Agruma tearfully said yes.

The couple’s child, Royce Lillian, who they welcomed in 2022, was notably absent from the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson involved in multiple legal dramas

It’s been a big year for the actor, who is currently embroiled in two legal issues.

The Australian release of her memoir was delayed by a month, and the copies that finally hit shelves had an entire chapter redacted due to possible legal issues. The chapter contained an excerpt about Sacha Baron Cohen, who Wilson alleges sexually harassed her on set of the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby and, due to Australia’s strict defamation laws, couldn’t be published.

She has also been accused of falsifying instances of bullying and abuse that she made on behalf of another actor starring in her directorial debut The Deb.

The young actor she made the claims for, Charlotte MacInnes, said in November that she never experienced any bullying or harassment from the film’s producers, but did feel harassed by Wilson herself.

“These statements are completely false and absurd,” MacInnes said. “I have no idea what could cause Wilson and her attorney to make up such lies about me.”