Rebel Wilson Memoir Suddenly Delayed In Australia

Rebel Wilson has been causing a string of headlines after the announcement of her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

Since announcing the tell all book about her life the Australian star has teased many details included in the book.

Included are allegations about her former co-stars and the Hollywood A-listers that have crossed her path.

However this week the release of the book was unexpectedly halted, presumed to be in response to her claims about other celebrities.

Rebel Wilson: Rebel Rising delayed in Australia

Rebel Rising was due for release on April 4 in Australia.

However fans of the actress awoke on Thursday to find that pre-orders of the new book had been refunded and major stores were now listing the book as not in stock.

Many fans were confused and disappointed at the sudden change to the release date of the book.

There was also speculation that the delay was being caused by claims from Rebel Wilson that actor Sacha Baron Cohen had sexually harassed her during their time working together.

Wilson had claimed that the actor had pressured her into getting naked during filming and had asked her to put her finger in his backside.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers” she wrote on Instagram.

“He’s trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth” she claimed ahead of its release.

“These demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence”

Cohen went on to release a statement denying her claims in the book saying they were “demonstrably false.”

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby” the statement said.

The release of the book has gone ahead in the US however has been pushed back to the 25th of April in the UK, with no release date confirmed for Australia.

Representatives from Harper Collins have stated the release “has been moved to coincide with Rebel Wilson’s press tours.”

Rebel is currently promoting the book in the US, whilst she currently has tour dates scheduled for the UK and Australia.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,”

In the lead up to the book Rebel has revealed many other stories about her time working in Hollywood.

Last week the actress revealed she had remained a virgin until she was thirty five.

She later revealed the person she had lost her virginity to was actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

Wilson also went on to detail her experiences with one of the biggest names in music, Adele.

She claims that the singer “hates” her because the two shared a likeness and people would sometimes confuse them.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” she wrote.

Although she goes on to say she never asked her, she claims the singer would turn away from her whenever seeing her in public.

Rebel Rising is still awaiting a release date in Australia.