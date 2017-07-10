—

THE Anglican church is set to vote on “welcoming” trans people in the church and providing special services during transition.

Following overwhelming support from the church for a motion banning gay conversion therapy, the vote will address the need for trans people to be “welcomed and affirmed” in the church, The Guardian has reported.

A meeting in the UK this weekend will decide on a motion to welcome trans people, tabled by Reverend Chris Newlands.

The church has stated a “fundamental belief” that a person can only receive baptism once, leaving “no possibility” for services re-baptising people in their affirmed gender.

Reverend Newland’s motion “seeks to ensure that the [church] engages seriously with the issue of providing the opportunity of a liturgical marking of a person’s transition, which has the full authority of the [church], as an appropriate expression of community and pastoral support to trans people”.

It hopes that clergy members who may disagree with re-baptising “may have the generosity to point anyone who asks to a church where the clergy are willing to provide such a liturgy.”

“As the world listens to us the world needs to hear us say that LGBTI orientation and identity is not a crime,” said Paul Bayes, bishop of Liverpool.

“LGBTI orientation and identity is not a sickness. And LGBTI orientation and identity is not a sin.”

A campaigner for LGBTI rights in the church said, “It’s a huge leap… which nobody was really expecting, that was a tremendous boost for those campaigning for equality for LGBTI people.

“That’s given me real hope that… when we discuss trans people that it will be met with a very warm welcome.”