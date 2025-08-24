AFL Under Pressure After Homophobic Comments From Snoop Dogg Ahead Of Grand Final

The AFL are under increasing pressure to cancel controversial rapper Snoop Dogg for their upcoming grand final performance after his latest homophobic comments.

Snoop Dogg’s comments come just days after the AFL claimed his previous comments were not an issue.

Now the rapper has gone on to make more controversial comments about same sex parents in the Lightyear film.

Will the AFL cancel Snoop Dogg?

The AFL has already faced extensive criticism this week over the consequences for homophobic comments made by a player, now Snoop Dogg is causing them more headaches.

Earlier this week Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine was issued a five game suspension over the use of a homophobic slur.

The integrity unit deemed that he had used “highly offensive homophobic slur,” after it was reported Rankine accepted his consequence and acknowledged his behaviour was inappropriate.

However this was later amended to four games, opening the door for Rankine to still compete in the grand final, a decision that drew ire from the LGBTQIA+ community about the AFL’s treatment of the issue.

Four matches for Izak Rankine. Keen to learn more about the “compelling medical submissions” that saw the ban get downgraded. He’ll also now be cheering against his team in the first week of finals. #AFL pic.twitter.com/nm0sygbyS8 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) August 21, 2025

The following day the chief executive of the Australian Football League, Andrew Dillon, defended the move to have Snoop Doog perform at the grand final.

When justifying his inclusion and the $2m pay cheque that came with it, Dillon defended Snoop Dogg, who has historically used homophobic slurs, emphasising that the focus should be on the “person he is today.”

“In light of this (Rankine) issue, I also want to address commentary in the last couple of days around our grand final entertainment,” he said.

“We cannot vouch for every lyric, in every song, ever written or performed by any artist who has or will appear on our stage, Australian or international.”

“But what I can say is our pre-match entertainment on grand final day will be family-friendly and consistent with the audience at the MCG and those watching the broadcast.”

However within days Snoop Dogg appeared on the It’s Giving podcast where he had a range of controversial opinions, one of which centred around same sex parents.

When speaking of taking his grandson to see the Toy Story spin-off film Lightyear he recalled a conversation about a same sex family in the film.

“Papa Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman?” he says his grandson asked him.

“I’m like oh s***, I didn’t come in for this s***, I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he told the hosts.

Snoop claimed the exchange effected him so much, he no longer wanted to go to the movies for fear of being exposed to LGBTQIA+ culture that he might have to talk about.

“So that’s like this, f*** me. I’m scared to go to the movies now, like y’all throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for.”

“It threw me for a loop, I’m like, what part of the movie was this, these are kids that we have to show that at this age, like that?

“They’re going to ask questions, yeah. They’re going to ask, I don’t have the answer.”

He also spoke about his opinions of masculinity, “simps” and what makes a “strong man” in the wide ranging discussion.

The comments now put the AFL in a difficult position, especially in light of the Izak Rankine issue, with several commentators certain that the AFL will swing the axe on the upcoming appearance.

Similarly the internet has lit up with comments as people call for the rapper to be dropped from the grand final performance.

Sooooooo, i was today years when i learned snoop dogg is a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/jPtw2HAoka — BWierdArt ☭ ♥️🖤🤍💚 (@SomebodysMums) August 23, 2025

Snoop Dogg has a murder trial and prison sentences in his past but he’s worried about……explaining the existence of lesbians 😶 pic.twitter.com/SWDtcPb620 — Negrodivergent (@angryhalfrican) August 23, 2025

“Snoop Dogg has a pattern of behaviour incompatible with the stated aims of the @AFL. I’ve got mates whose kids play AFL and they feel that the league has completely sold them out. Everything they’ve tried to teach their own young kids playing footy is now being contradicted by… pic.twitter.com/E5MmpcI89b — Coralie Alison (@CoralieAlison) August 21, 2025

Everyone: SNOOP DOGG’S LYRICS ARE SEXIST Andrew Dillon (probably): pic.twitter.com/eDfN6BL59c — Radelaide Rob (@RadelaideRob) August 21, 2025

“He will not be presenting on Grand Final day.” David Schwarz is certain that Snoop Dogg won’t be performing on Grand Final day this year after what’s happened during the week with the AFL.#AFL pic.twitter.com/7Hlci7qEPR — SEN 1116 (@1116sen) August 24, 2025

The AFL have yet to make a formal comment in response to the recent comments.