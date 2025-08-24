Heartwarming New Coming Of Age Film Griffin In Summer Set For Australian Release

The first trailer has dropped for the heartwarming new film Griffin In Summer ahead of its release this month.

This heartwarming coming of age story has already won plenty of hearts as it garners attention across the globe.

And viewers down under will get their chance to watch it at home next month.

Griffin In Summer

It’s been a long time since Griffin In Summer had its debut at the Tribeca Festival in June last year, but the film is finally heading to cinemas this month.

The film has already received awards for the Best U.S. Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, and also received a Special Jury Mention for the director Nicholas Colia.

So what’s it all about?

Griffin is a precious teenager with aspirations of creative greatness.

While other fourteen year olds would have plenty of other plans out socialising and exploring the world, Griffin spends his days writing his own stage plays, determined to see them come to light, despite the frustrations of his ever patient mother.

His latest project Regrets Of Autumn, which hits a little close to home for his mother, centres around a hard drinking mother who is coping with the infidelity of her husband.

Griffin is spending his summer hard at work rehearsing his works with his friends from school, when an unexpected addition to the family home turns things upside down for Griffin.

Brad.

Griffin’s mother has hired a handyman to assist around the house, much to his frustration as he continues to work on his theatrical masterpiece.

However frustration quickly turns to fascination as Griffin’s teenage awakening begins with Brad consuming his world, quickly becoming the subject of his fascination and the new lead character in Regrets Of Autumn.

The film has been described by critics as much more of a coming of age story, rather than a coming out story, telling an all too relatable story for anyone who has ever held a fascination and affection for someone that was far out of their reach.

After receiving plenty of praise in the last twelve months the film is currently sitting at a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.2/10 on IMDB.

Griffin In Summer is finally headed for US theatres this August, however is set for an Australian release on streaming service Stan Australia this September.

Watch the full trailer for Griffin In Summer below