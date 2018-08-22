—

Australian drag icon Courtney Act is moving further into the world of TV hosting with the announcement she’ll host a dating show for bisexual, pansexual, fluid and questioning people entitled The Bi Life.

The UK series will see a group of presumably TV-hot Brits with fluid sexualities looking come together in Barcelona to look for love, in a bisexual twist on British megahit Love Island.

“It’s high time there was a dating show for the large number of young people today, like me, who are attracted to more than one gender,” Act said.

“In 2018 we know that sexuality is fluid, and sharing the stories and experiences, the laughter and the lovemaking of young bi people is so important.

“So get ready to see the true stories of bisexual singles, who are the largest part of the LGBTI community but the least known.”

Act’s star is on the rise in the UK after she won Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this year, triumphing over conservative politician Ann Widdecombe to take the title.

In July, it was announced that the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 finalist would host her own late night talk show, The Courtney Act Show, on the UK’s Channel 4.

“As if this summer hasn’t been hot enough, we decided to crank it up another notch,” Act said of The Bi Life, which will air on the UK branch of E!.

It’s set to kick off in October in the UK and Ireland, with no news of an Australian premiere date yet, but given Foxtel carries an Australian form of the channel smart money suggests the series will find a home there.

A recent triple j survey found that among young people, 15 per cent of women aged 18 to 29 identified as bisexual, while as many men identified as bi – at 5 per cent – as gay, with a further 4 per cent across both genders identifying as pansexual.