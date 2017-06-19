—

AN eight-year-old Canadian is capturing hearts as a rising star of drag.

Superstar Bianca Del Rio invited tiny drag queen Lactacia on stage at her show in Montreal last month, and a video of the night has gone viral, she’s quickly attracted her own fans.

“You’re fucking adorable, Lactacia,” Del Rio told her during the show, promising to get her a new wig.

Lactacia was at the show with her mother, who supports her in doing drag.

In an interview with Gay Times, Lactacia said she’s been doing drag since a very young age.

“Probably around two,” she said. “I started wearing my sister’s princess costumes, but I’ve been serious about drag since about seven.

“I like the clothes and I like the wigs and flipping my hair. I like to perform in front of people—it’s my favourite thing to do.”

Lactacia, whose idol and inspiration is RuPaul, is happy being herself. She wants to help others feel comfortable with their own identities.

“I want people to be inspired by me and not be afraid to be themselves,” she said.

In an interview with YouTube channel LGBT in the City, she said she believes anyone can do what they want in life.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks,” she said.

“If you wanna be a drag queen and your parents don’t let you, you need new parents.

“If you wanna be a drag queen and your friends don’t let you, you need new friends.”