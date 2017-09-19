—

Gay comedian and popular television host Ellen DeGeneres has thrown her support behind marriage equality in Australia, after posting an image on social media of her with her partner Portia de Rossi.

Since the beginning of last week Australians have begun receiving ballots in the mail asking them to declare whether they support a change in the law to allow same-sex and gender people to marry.

As a means to champion the “yes” vote, various celebrities have come out in support of marriage equality, including Magda Szubanski Chris Hemsworth , and now DeGeneres.

Taking to Twitter, DeGeneres posted an image of her wife and encouraged Australians to vote “yes”.

“I appreciate my wife every day,” she wrote.

“I can’t imagine calling her anything else.”

