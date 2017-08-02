—

QUEER singer Frank Ocean has made a powerful statement with his t-shirt at the Panorama Festival.

Created by bisexual Afro-Latina designer Kayla Robinson, the shirt read, “Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”, Pink News has reported.

On Instagram, Robinson said, “I’m actually crying because the lord himself is wearing my creation.”

In an interview, Robinson said, “It’s very exciting to see a queer icon like Frank Ocean giving a voice to marginalised groups and using his platform to raise awareness about social justice issues using one of our shirts.

“My business is essentially my life message. I want other companies to know that they can use sustainable/environmentally friendly business practices (fair trade and/or organic fabrics) and still thrive as a business.

“The fact that Frank Ocean is contributing to this reality is surreal for me and I am eternally grateful.”

Other musicians have refused to work with Ocean since he came out in 2012.

Kanye West has spoken in support of Ocean, praising him for fighting homophobia in the music industry.