The late George Michael has left nothing in his will for his Australian lover Fadi Fawaz, despite leaving $177 million to his sisters, his dad, and a handful of friends.

Court paperwork issues last week means the estate can finally be divided more than two years after the singer’s death.

His will has confirmed that the bulk of Michael’s estate has been left to his sisters Yioda and Melanie, according to news.com.au.

He left his dad a horse-racing stud farm where he has lived for years, and seven friends and relatives—including record producer David Austin—are also beneficiaries.

“George was devoted to his dad and sisters, they were always going to be looked after,” a source said.

However, despite this, Fawaz has been left out of the will, alongside Michael’s lover of almost 15 years, Kenny Goss.

Fawaz and Michael began dating in 2012, and Fawaz was the one who found Michael dead in his bed at home in Oxfordshire.

Fadi is still living at a home owned by George in London’s Regent’s Park, and has reportedly ignored repeated requests to leave.

