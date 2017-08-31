—

Model Munroe Bergdorf is the first trans woman to be featured in a campaign for beauty giant L’Oréal UK.

The DJ and activist has been announced as one of the faces of the new True Match campaign, Gay Star News has reported.

“I definitely set out to empower girls like me,” Bergdorf said.

“I think that our history definitely wasn’t being told.

“Not many people know that it was trans women of colour that fought for gay rights, that started the Stonewall Riots, which eventually led to the gay rights movement.”

Munroe said the diversity in L’Oréal’s new campaign is “great”.

“Makeup has been a way of reflection of how I feel inside and it’s a direct expression of who I am,” she said.

Other trans models have been involved in makeup campaigns before, including Hari Nef who worked with L’Oréal in the US, and Australian Adreja Pejic, who worked for Make Up For Ever and earlier this year became the first trans cover model for GQ.