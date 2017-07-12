—

MAGNUM is raising money for trans kids for London Pride with the power of ice cream.

The brand announced that all its proceeds from Pride on Saturday would go to trans children’s charity Mermaids, according to Pink News.

Magnum opened a pop-up store in London for Pride, offering create-your-own ice creams including rainbow glitter Magnums.

Mermaids is a UK charity that works with families of trans children. Last year it was awarded Community Group of the Year by Pink News.

The charity “reduces isolation and loneliness for parents and young people dealing with gender issues”, and provides support around mental health to reduce self-harm and suicide among young trans people.

In 2016, Mermaids was attacked by the Daily Mail, which accused it of “meddling” in a family with a trans child.

Pride is being celebrated all over London, with city buildings decorated with rainbow flags and lighting for the occasion.

Other brands have also joined in Pride festivities, including Deliveroo, which has rebranded as Deloveroo and offered rainbow themed foods for London Pride, with a portion of sales going to LGBTI charities.