THE Mormon church has this week given mixed messages on its stance towards the LGBTI community.

Its positive new video features a young man discussing how he came out to his parents in Utah. Though his parents were at first confused, they eventually accepted their son’s sexuality, saying “We may have differences, but at the end of the day, we’re still family.”

The heartwarming video has been well received by members of the church, with YouTube commenters sharing their positive responses.

The video is at odds, however, with an article in the current issue of the church’s magazine.

The article reads, “Marriage between a man and a woman is ordained by God, but same-sex marriage is only a counterfeit. It brings neither posterity nor exaltation.

“Although his imitations deceive many people, they are not the real thing. They cannot bring lasting happiness.”

The church updated its guidelines in 2015 to include same-sex marriage under apostasy and a circumstance requiring the convening of a disciplinary council.

The Mormon church last month lobbied against trans rights to the US Supreme Court, arguing that gender is “divinely ordained” in the case of trans teen Gavin Grimm who is fighting to be allowed to use the male bathroom at his school.