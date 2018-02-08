—

A gay fisting festival in New Zealand has been accused of being funded by public money.

The five-hour KIWIFIST party—“New Zealand’s biggest arse-play event”—will be part of Auckland Pride, which runs until February 18, Pink News has reported.

The Pride festival is partially funded by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), leading to concerns that taxpayers’ money is being spent on the gay kink event.

An email advertising KIWIFIST was sent out featuring the ATEED logo.

Ratepayers’ Alliance Auckland, a campaign group concerned with “prudent fiscal management”, raised questions about the fisting party.

“I’m certainly not someone who would have concern with Pride,” said spokesperson Jo Holmes.

“However, I have concerns personally as a member of the gay community with the direction Pride is going with its events, and as a spokesperson for ratepayers, I can see no justification at all for ATEED to be sponsoring an event like KIWIFIST.

“Sex parties do not benefit the general ratepayer.”

The group said $40,000 of public money has been donated to this year’s Auckland Pride.

The tourism board, however, says that all funds have been used for the parade, and not other events during the Pride festival.

KIWIFIST is a “full-on, five-hour-plus gathering of gay and bi men into fisting and arse-play big-time”, with participants advised to bring their own lube and toys to the Saturday afternoon party.

Auckland Pride has now removed the ATEED logo from Pride events other than the parade.