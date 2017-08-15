A row has broken out over an online article in Pink News in which four-year-old Prince George was discussed as a “gay icon”.

“Prince George has become a gay icon overnight—at least, that’s what some people—sorry, his subjects—are saying on Twitter,” the article reads.

Fred Nile of the Christian Democratic Party has condemned the article, saying, “The article is an underhanded attempt at promoting a divisive agenda of radical social reform by abusing the symbolism of the Royal Family.

“No child, especially a potential future Monarch, should be exploited for ideological purposes in this way.

“Using the image of the young prince—in what is obviously a sexualised context—is deeply offensive to anyone who values decency in public discourse.”

Pink News has hit back against criticism, saying, “At no point did Pink News state that Prince George is a ‘gay icon’—the article merely reported on a large volume of social media posts saying that he was.”

