—

THE upcoming reboot of the nineties television show Power Rangers will break ground by becoming the first big-budget superhero film to feature an LGBT protagonist.

One of the film’s narrative arcs will see the yellow ranger Trini, played by Becky G, coming to terms with her sexual orientation.

In one scene a character assumes she must be having ‘boyfriend problems’ before realising that perhaps she’s actually having ‘girlfriend problems’.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Dean Israelite said the character is questioning a lot about who she is in the film.

“For Trini, really she’s questioning a lot about who she is,” he said.

“She hasn’t fully figured it out yet. I think what’s great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, ‘that’s okay’.

“The movie is saying ‘that’s okay’ and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe.”

While there are many high-profile examples of LGBT characters in comic books such as DC’s Wonder Woman, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, the same representation has been left out of any big screen adaptations.

The first openly gay character from either DC or Marvel was X-Men’s Northstar, who was introduced in 1992.

Power Rangers is out this week.