A NEW campaign in the U.S. is pushing to add a black and a brown stripe to the iconic rainbow flag as a way to represent people of colour in the queer community, who often face double discrimination.

In Philadelphia, this month’s pride flag will feature the new colours after a number of LGBTI groups in the city created the More Color, More Pride campaign.

The new design was unveiled during a flag-raising ceremony where the Office of LGBT Affairs chose people of colour as presenters and performers.

The campaign’s website says: “to fuel this important conversation, we’ve expanded the colours of the flag to include black and brown. It may seem like a small step. But together we can make big strides toward a truly inclusive community.”

In an interview with Philadelphia Gay News the city’s director of LGBT affairs, Amber Hikes, said: “seeing an image like this flag instills so much pride in me as a queer black woman.”

Many took to social media to commend the move in Philadelphia, and extend hopes that the revised flag will take off in other places around the world.

So proud of @PhillyLGBTgov adding a black and brown stripe to the rainbow flag being raised today over city hall! #MoreColorMorePride — Marc Coleman (@MarcPhilly) June 8, 2017

Just add the damn black and brown to the rainbow flag 🏳️‍🌈 smh ❄️ — Ivan R (@ivansaurX) June 10, 2017

However, others have taken to social media to deride the move and ask why ‘white’ isn’t being incorporated into the new flag.

So they've added a black and brown stripe to the rainbow flag, why haven't they added a white stripe too? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dan (@DanDares2) June 10, 2017

Adding black and brown to the rainbow flag!?! It's supposed to be a RAINBOW, R-A-I-N-B-O-W 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈. — CYRUSS (@v_cyruzz) June 10, 2017

Also honestly adding brown and black to a RAINBOW flag, completely ruins the good look of it RIP — 💖Pink Yipper💖 (@JenTheFoxy) June 9, 2017

The rainbow flag was initially designed by the late Gilbert Baker in 1978.