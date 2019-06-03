—

Two rainbow flags outside a New York City bar were set on fire last week, on the eve of June’s Pride Month.

The incident occurred just after midnight outside of Alibi Lounge in Harlem, the only black-owned LGBTI lounge in the city, according to NBC News.

The bar owner, Alexi Minko, said he stomped the flags with his feet as pouring rain helped douse the fires, leaving no-one injured.

Minko also said that the following day community members held a rally to support the bar.

“Our neighbours have expressed their indignation, [and] their support,” Minko told NBC News.

“The gay community is behind us.”

Minko said security footage showed a man crouching as he set the flags alight. Minko believes the suspect used an accelerant because the flags were burning amid a downpour.

He added that the police needed the burned flags for evidence, and he hoped to have replacements up this week.

“Bigger, brighter, bolder flags,” he said.

