Latin music star Ricky Martin has revealed that he and his partner Jwan Yosef are engaged.

Martin announced the engagement on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We just got engaged, I’m sweating,” he said.

“I got on my knees and I took out the little metal box. I just had it in a little velvet pouch and instead of saying ‘will you marry me?’ I said ‘I got you something.’”

Martin said it took him about 30 minutes to realise Yosef had said yes.

DeGeneres said she was excited for Martin.

“I’m so happy for you. You deserve that,” she said.

Martin said he met Yosef a little over a year ago.

“He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector,” he said.

“I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does.

“And then I contacted him.”

Thankfully Martin’s eight-year-old twins also get along with his new fiancé.

“They love each other. It’s perfect Ellen,” he said.

“It’s been really special.”

