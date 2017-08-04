—

CALLS by trans people to suicide hotlines in the US have more than doubled since Donald Trump’s recent tweet banning trans military personnel.

LGBTI youth crisis organisation The Trevor Project reported that trans people increased from 7.3 per cent of those reaching out for suicide prevention services to 17.5 per cent after the transphobic tweet, according to Pink News.

The Trevor Project said that anti-trans “bathroom bills” had also played a role in trans people asking for help with suicidality.

CEO and executive director Amit Paley said the data proved the current anti-trans rhetoric in the US is causing harm.

“This data makes clear that our elected officials can no longer ignore that their anti-transgender rhetoric is putting lives at risk,” said Paley.

“Anti-[LGBTI] rhetoric and legislation directly leads to crisis among our community’s young people.”

Paley called on politicians for action to protect trans wellbeing.

“While The Trevor Project will continue to be there for them around the clock, our elected officials must stop throwing young people into crisis for political gain.

“Discrimination is un-American, and we will hold to account those legislators who attack the most vulnerable members of the [LGBTI] community.”

Chuck Smith, CEO of Equality Texas, said targeting trans youth over politics was unfair.

“Families with trans youth are travelling for hours to testify against bathroom bills, because the lieutenant governor has decided to pick on an already bullied group of kids,” he said.

“The news from The Trevor Project regarding the spike in communications is heartbreaking. Attacking transgender kids with discriminatory legislation puts them in crisis. Enough is enough! The Texas Legislature needs to stop the bathroom bills.”

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, anxiety, or thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to beyondblue at: 1300 22 4636.