—

Angry mothers have slammed ALDI for stocking a children’s book they think is promoting “trangenderism”.

The supermarket is selling comedian David Walliams’ book The Boy in the Dress, and reception has been mixed, according to Pink News.

The short novel tells the story of a twelve-year-old boy who likes to wear dresses, and aims to promote diversity while challenging traditional gender roles.

One mother posted on Aldi Australia’s Facebook page that she was “disappointed” by the chain stocking the book.

“ALDI—we are so very disappointed in your decision to stock a book with your store—relating to transgenderism in children!” she wrote.

“We would ask that you reconsider your choice to sell it!”

Another person called the book’s sale “disturbing”, posting, “You have now overstepped the line. Your role is not to propagate sexually confusing material to minors.”

Other Facebook users have defended the book’s place in the supermarket.

One person posted, “If you don’t like it, don’t buy it… but I for one think it’s great—if the ‘worst’ my kids do is dress or behave in ways that don’t conform to gender norms I’ll be a happy mum indeed, and if these books help a child struggling with their identity find some comfort… I think they’re worth their weight in gold.”

“Keep doing what you’re doing, ALDI!” wrote another.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams’ first book.