Brisbane Pride Gifts Historic Gilbert Baker Pride Flag To The Queensland Museum

Brisbane Pride has marked a powerful moment in history by gifting two deeply significant objects to the Queensland Museum: a segment of the 2003 Gilbert Baker 25th Anniversary Pride Flag, and the handwritten ‘Apology and Statement of Regret’ from former Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

The handover took place at the Queensland Museum at the close of Evolving Pride, an intergenerational panel reflecting on 35 years since the first Brisbane Pride festival. The ceremony cemented Brisbane Pride’s commitment to preserving the legacy of LGBTQIA+ communities in Queensland.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy said the donations embody the organisation’s values of connection, remembrance and progress.

“The segment of Gilbert Baker’s 2003 flag symbolises Brisbane Pride’s deep connections with Pride organisations internationally and reminds us that we are all part of a global and ongoing movement for the rights of all LGBTQIA+ people,” McCarthy said.

“Former Commissioner Carroll’s ‘Apology and Statement of Regret to LGBTQIA+ Communities for Historical Mistreatment’ marked an important milestone in the relationship between community members and the Queensland Police Service, as we continue to work towards equality and the rights of all LGBTQIA+ community members.

“These objects remind us of where we’ve come from and fuel our resolve in the ongoing pursuit of equality, dignity, and justice for LGBTQIA+ people in Queensland.”

Christopher Salter, Head of the Queensland Museum’s Cultures & Histories program, said the flag will play an important role in building visibility.

“This historic donation from Brisbane Pride will continue to build the representation and visibility of LGBTQIA+ lived experience in Queensland within the State Collection,” said Salter. “It is both a powerful symbol and tangible evidence reflecting our communities’ continuing strength, resilience, and capacity for joy.”

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald AM said the ‘Apology and Statement of Regret’ will help ensure LGBTQIA+ histories remain central to the state’s archives.

“State Library of Queensland is committed to an inclusive and respectful society. The ‘Apology and Statement of Regret’ is a valuable addition to our collections which help shine a light on LGBTIQA+ histories and communities.”

The history of the Gilbert Baker flag

The fragment donated to the Queensland Museum comes from the legendary Sea-to-Sea Rainbow Flag, created by Gilbert Baker in 2003 to mark the 25th anniversary of his original Pride flag. Measuring 1.25 miles long and weighing over three tons, the flag stretched across Duval Street in Key West, Florida, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean — symbolically uniting the seas in a powerful gesture of global queer pride.

Thousands of volunteers helped carry the enormous banner during its unveiling, and both ends of the flag were dipped into the two oceans at once, a vivid act of solidarity and connection. The design restored Baker’s original eight-colour palette, reintroducing the pink and turquoise stripes that had been lost in earlier commercial versions, making it both a revival and a celebration of queer history.

After its one-time display, the flag was cut into 250 sections and gifted to Pride organisations worldwide. Each fragment became a tangible piece of LGBTQIA+ heritage — with Brisbane Pride entrusted as custodians of section 111, now preserved for generations to come in the Queensland Museum.

Who was Gilbert Baker?

Gilbert Baker was a US artist, activist and vexillographer best known as the creator of the rainbow Pride flag in 1978.

A longtime queer rights campaigner, he designed the original rainbow flag as a symbol of visibility, solidarity and hope at a time when LGBTQIA+ communities were facing widespread discrimination and violence.

During the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and 90s, Baker used his art and activism to demand compassion, visibility and justice, ensuring the flag became a rallying emblem for a community under siege.

Today, he is remembered as a important figure whose creativity helped give shape to the modern LGBTQIA+ movement.

Brisbane Pride celebrates 35 years

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Brisbane Pride, which began with a small festival organised by volunteers and has since grown into Queensland’s largest celebration of LGBTQIA+ communities. The anniversary celebration will culminate with the annual Pride Rally, March and Fair Day on Saturday 20 September.