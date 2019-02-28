—

Australian model Andreja Pejic has become the first transgender model to lead a Bonds lingerie campaign in what she has described as a full circle moment.

Pejic described landing the campaign as “insane” because the first bra she ever wore was a Bonds bra.

The model, who was born in Bosnia before her emigrating to Australia, has been living in the US for the past seven years after being told she would never find work in Australia.

“I am ‘Bonds girl’, it’s insane — it’s not that I grew up thinking I could ever be one,” she told News.com.au.

“It’s a beautiful campaign. I am just looking at the images now while we speak because I haven’t seen them yet. They are so nice with a diverse group of girls; it’s beautiful to see.”

Pejic previously made history by becoming the first trans model to appear on the cover of GQ, and was profiled in Vogue in 2015, which was also a first.

The Bonds campaign, titled ‘Intimately’, also features Shanaya Peters, Maia Cotton, and Madeleine Hunt.

“I have proved myself beyond just being a ‘label’ and it’s nice to finally be recognised for my work,” she said.

Having come out as trans in 2014, she said that brands like Bonds are “beginning to look underneath the package” in terms of representation in their campaigns.

“The industry has shifted massively. When I started about six years ago it was completely different.

“I am lucky with everything I got early on, but I did still feel like a bit of an alien.”

She last year made her acting debut in The Girl in the Spider’s Web playing a casual partner of protagonist Lisbeth Salander, played by Claire Foy.