Anna Wintour has unleashed The Devil Wears Prada hell on Margaret Court and Prime Minister Scott Morrison as part of a speech at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Vogue editor is a special guest of the Open, headlining the Australian Open Inspirational Series speaking event, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Wintour praised the welcoming nature of Australians, before dragging Margaret Court for filth and criticising Morrison on his poor record on LGBTI rights.

“I find that it is inconsistent with the sport for Margaret Court’s name to be on a stadium that does so much to bring all people together across their differences,” Wintour said.

“This much I think is clear to anyone who understands the spirit and the joy of the game. Intolerance has no place in tennis.

“What we love in watching these remarkable men and women exceed themselves while being themselves in many different forms.

“Margaret Court was a champion on the court but a meeting point for players of all nations preferences and backgrounds should celebrate somebody that was a champion off the court as well,” she said.

In 2017, Court compared LGBTI activism to Nazism, said people become gay because of abuse, claimed that lesbian tennis players target young people, and said that trans children are of “the devil”.

Many have called for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in light of Court’s virulent homophobia and transphobia, with Google going so far as to relabel the venue as Evonne Goolagong Arena on Google Maps in June 2017.

Wintour then slammed Morrison, saying she has “been alarmed by your Prime Minister’s record on LGBTQ rights, which seems backward in all senses.”

“That no one can be expelled from school for their orientation, should not require clarification. A government should protect its people, not make it unclear whether they will be accepted.

“We are struggling with these issues in the United States as well. Fortunately though opportunities for leadership and change extend beyond the leaders of the moment,” she said.

Wintour said that has learned much from stepping back and listening to “women, by people of colour and young people being bold, standing up, telling their stories and outlining paths to towards a different future.”

“It is always better to engage than to step back. We can move forward and together, or backward in division. Tennis gives us a clue, I think, which of these is a better game.

“It is time to turn a page forward from the prejudices of the past.”

In the speech, the fashion icon also spoke about her love of tennis and how much she has enjoyed being in Australia.

“I have never felt so welcomed anywhere in my life,” she said. “It is ‘no problem’, everyone keeps saying, ‘no problem at all’.

“Coming from New York, where everybody talks of problems all the time, and subsists on problems as they do on coffee and noise…I find this smooth sailing quite disconcerting.”