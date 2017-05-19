—

ANZ have taken home the top award for best employer and an award for trans inclusion at the recent Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards.

The event was held in Sydney by ACON’s not-for-profit program Pride in Diversity, and aims to recognise and celebrate LGBTI inclusivity in employment.

This year the award ceremony also incorporated the results of the inaugural Pride in Sport Index (PSI).

Over 640 business leaders, diversity and HR professional, and representatives from LGBTI employee groups attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive of Deloitte, Cindy Hook, took home the award for CEO of the Year.

“The passion and commitment of our LGBTI network are behind all the achievements our firm has made in this space in recent years,” she said.

“Their dedication to ensuring a more inclusive workplace for not only our LGBTI employees, but bringing all our people closer together is something that fills me with pride.”

The Australian Football League was awarded the Pride in Sport Index Organisation of the Year.

“The AFL is honoured to be recognised as a leader for LGBTI inclusion in sport,” AFL’s Inclusion and Social Policy General Manager Tanya Hosch said.

“The AFL was delighted to contribute to the implementation of the PSI. The AFL found the benchmarking exercise extremely valuable as a means to review and reflect on its LGBTI inclusion policies and practices across the Australian Football industry.”

The Inclusive Club award was given to St Kilda Football Club and the Water Polo Pride Cup was recognised with the Inclusive Sports Initiative award.

Read the full list of recipients at the 2017 Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards below:

Award Recipient Employer of the Year ANZ LGBTI Employee Network of the Year Unity, CBA CEO of the Year Cindy Hook – Deloitte Platinum Employers Accenture, Goldman Sachs, PwC, University of Western Australia Gold Employers AGL Energy, Australian Federal Police, Australian Taxation Office, Bankwest, Clayton Utz, Commonwealth Bank, EY, Macquarie Bank, NSW Police Force Small Employer Key Assets, The Children’s Services Provider (Australia) Most Improved Employer EnergyAustralia Transgender Inclusion ANZ Intersex Inclusion NSW Police Force Innovation and Engagement Medibank, I Am Better Campaign Executive Leadership Lynn Kraus – EY Network Leader of the Year Dane Renner – Woodside Energy Ltd Out Role Model Dave Beks – ANZ Sapphire Inspire Tracy Taylor – Accenture Community Impact Jackie Braw – NSW Police Force Training Impact Australian Federal Police The Sally Webster Ally Award Lori Turner – Medibank Inclusive Sports Initiative Water Polo Pride Cup Inclusive Club St Kilda Football Club Pride in Sport Index Organisation of the Year Australian Football League Out Role Model (Sport) Jason Ball – Yarra Glen Football Club LGBTI Ally (Sport) David Pocock – ARU Wallabies/ACT Brumbies Inclusive Coach (Sport) Mel Rippon – Brisbane Tritons Water Polo and Damien Hicks – Brisbane Barracudas