ANZ have taken home the top award for best employer and an award for trans inclusion at the recent Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards.

The event was held in Sydney by ACON’s not-for-profit program Pride in Diversity, and aims to recognise and celebrate LGBTI inclusivity in employment.

This year the award ceremony also incorporated the results of the inaugural Pride in Sport Index (PSI).

Over 640 business leaders, diversity and HR professional, and representatives from LGBTI employee groups attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive of Deloitte, Cindy Hook, took home the award for CEO of the Year.

“The passion and commitment of our LGBTI network are behind all the achievements our firm has made in this space in recent years,” she said.

“Their dedication to ensuring a more inclusive workplace for not only our LGBTI employees, but bringing all our people closer together is something that fills me with pride.”

The Australian Football League was awarded the Pride in Sport Index Organisation of the Year.

“The AFL is honoured to be recognised as a leader for LGBTI inclusion in sport,” AFL’s Inclusion and Social Policy General Manager Tanya Hosch said.

“The AFL was delighted to contribute to the implementation of the PSI. The AFL found the benchmarking exercise extremely valuable as a means to review and reflect on its LGBTI inclusion policies and practices across the Australian Football industry.”

The Inclusive Club award was given to St Kilda Football Club and the Water Polo Pride Cup was recognised with the Inclusive Sports Initiative award.

Read the full list of recipients at the 2017 Australian LGBTI Inclusion Awards below:

Award Recipient
Employer of the Year ANZ
LGBTI Employee Network of the Year Unity, CBA
CEO of the Year Cindy Hook  – Deloitte
Platinum Employers Accenture, Goldman Sachs, PwC, University of Western Australia
Gold Employers AGL Energy, Australian Federal Police, Australian Taxation Office, Bankwest, Clayton Utz, Commonwealth Bank, EY, Macquarie Bank,  NSW Police Force
Small Employer Key Assets, The Children’s Services Provider (Australia)
Most Improved Employer EnergyAustralia
Transgender Inclusion ANZ
Intersex Inclusion NSW Police Force
Innovation and Engagement Medibank, I Am Better Campaign
Executive Leadership Lynn Kraus – EY
Network Leader of the Year Dane Renner – Woodside Energy Ltd
Out Role Model Dave Beks – ANZ
Sapphire Inspire Tracy Taylor – Accenture
Community Impact Jackie Braw – NSW Police Force
Training Impact Australian Federal Police
The Sally Webster Ally Award Lori Turner – Medibank
Inclusive Sports Initiative Water Polo Pride Cup
Inclusive Club St Kilda Football Club
Pride in Sport Index Organisation of the Year Australian Football League
Out Role Model  (Sport) Jason Ball – Yarra Glen Football Club
LGBTI Ally  (Sport) David Pocock – ARU Wallabies/ACT Brumbies
Inclusive Coach  (Sport) Mel Rippon – Brisbane Tritons Water Polo and Damien Hicks – Brisbane Barracudas

