Applications have officially opened today for Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019, a search to “find, build and develop future leaders within the LGBTI community”.

The 2018 competition was won by Jordan Bruno, a mental health and LGBTI advocate who rose to prominence as a contestant on My Kitchen Rules, who went on to become the first Australian to win Mr Gay World.

Now entering its third year, entrants will be required to take part in social media and issues campaigns. Candidates must be aged 18 years or older and will be judged on their leadership qualities and passion for assisting and representing the LGBTI community, not their physical appearance.

The competition will whittle down entries to eight finalists who will take part in a series of judged events at the InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto for two days before heading to the ChillOut Festival in Daylesford.

At the festival the finalists will meet locals, compete in challenges, and take part in the street parade before the winner is announced on the main stage at the ChillOut Carnival in Victoria Park.

“We want to engage and foster connections with the community in all areas of Australia, from big cities to regional areas and we believe this will be a great opportunity for the competition to grow,” said David Francis, Mr Gay Pride Australia 2017 and co-producer of this year’s contest, explaining the decision to fold the final at the ChillOut Festival.

“ChillOut is Australia’s number one Queer Country Pride festival and will give our finalists a chance to connect with locals and experience this fantastic community event, perhaps even encourage others from regional Australia to step up and enter the competition in the future.”

The winner of Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019 will go on to represent the country at next year’s Mr Gay World, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa in May.

The event was initially intended to take place in Hong Kong, but local authorities offered little cooperation to organisers.

ChillOut Festival 2019 will take place between 7 – 11 March, 2019. If you wish to enter the competition visit the Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019 website for more details.