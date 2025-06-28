Victorian Gov’t Announces LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients

The Victorian Government has announced the recipients of more than $400,000 in funding awarded to 17 LGBTQIA+ community organisations across the state.

The funding, part of the 2024-25 LGBTQIA+ Organisational Development Grants Program, was announced this week by Minister for Equality, Vicki Ward.

Designed to strengthen the operational capacity of both emerging and established organisations, the grants are enabling groups to expand their services, improve sustainability and deepen community engagement.

LGBTQIA+ Community Grant Recipients

Since its launch in 2016, the grants program has supported more than 110 LGBTQIA+ organisations, with this year’s recipients reflecting the rich diversity of Victoria’s queer communities.

Groups serving trans and gender-diverse people, LGBTQIA+ First Nations communities, those living with disability, and multicultural populations are among the beneficiaries.

Among the recipients, Mallee Family Care will use its funding to enhance inclusive services for LGBTQIA+ people in the Mildura region.

Let’s Talk About X is focusing on regional expansion of its inclusive consent education through a new community engagement strategy.

Arts organisations including Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival, Divisi, and Joel Bray Dance will improve strategic planning, sustainability, and accessibility thanks to their grants.

“Every Victorian deserves to feel safe, respected and celebrated – no matter who they are or whom they love. We’re backing incredible organisations supporting the LGBTIQA+ community to grow stronger, to be more sustainable and better connected,” said Minister Ward.

“Victoria leads the way when it comes to supporting equality, and these grants are about making sure every Victorian can access inclusive services and feel supported – no matter where they live.”

The funding forms part of the state’s broader ‘Pride in our future: Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ strategy 2022-32’, which lays out a ten-year vision for achieving equity and inclusion for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Past success stories from the program highlight its impact.

Many Coloured Sky developed a strategic plan for volunteers and services for LGBTQIA+ refugees. Bi+ Pride Victoria formed through a merger facilitated by earlier funding.

Trans Space launched as a healthcare charity supporting trans and gender-diverse people, while Our Point 3 Incorporated used its grant to support LGBTQIA+ international students.

For the full list of this year’s grant recipients, visit vic.gov.au/lgbtiqa-organisational-development-grants