Australian singer Greg Gould’s latest single Today has been selected as the official anthem for Hamburg Pride.
As part of the pride festivities, Hamburg hosted the first ever legal same-sex wedding ceremony in Germany, where Gould performed his song live to a crowd of 100,000 people.
YouTube music videos.
Gould’s recent music videos have combined powerful personal stories with social issues such as marriage equality and discrimination.
He recently released a collaboration with En Vogue singer Maxine Jones, a duet of the R&B group’s classic hit Don’t Let Go.
The music video released for the song was a follow up to Gould’s original solo recording, which had been viewed more than 14 million times.
Gould had recorded a version of the song in February and was later put in touch with Jones to record the duet.
