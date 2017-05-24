—

A NEW free audio series featuring celebrities and everyday Australians is bringing more attention to the marriage equality issue.

Audible.com.au has partnered with The Equality Campaign to launch Listen to Love, a six-part original series exploring equal love.

Hosted by comedian Tom Ballard, the series features television and radio personality Osher Günsberg whispering love poetry, an original standup routine by comedian Joel Creasey, and more.

The series also includes a host of stories from everyday people. The first episode features an appearance by prominent equality advocates Peter de Waal and Peter Bonsall-Boone.

To celebrate the launch, Audible.com.au has teamed up with comedians Joel Creasey, Rosie Lourde and Rhys Nicholson in a massive and outlandish Marriage Equality Acceptance Debate.

The video sees an impassioned debate about who loves marriage equality more, ending in the comedic destruction of a fancy tearoom’s quiet ambience.

“I wanted to be part of this series… because I think it’s important to keep the conversations going around marriage equality—we can’t forget it or dismiss it,” said Tom Ballard.

“It’s vital that straight, cisgender people hear these stories and understand just how much marriage equality and discrimination in the Marriage Act at the moment affects people with real stories.”

The Equality Campaign spokesperson Dr Shirleene Robinson said, “over time, people’s attitudes towards marriage equality have changed in this country.

“I think one of the most powerful reasons has been because people, like those in Listen to Love, are willing to share their personal stories about why this reform matters to them.”