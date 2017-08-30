—

The Equality Campaign today announced Australian Christians for Marriage Equality, a new national movement aimed at giving a voice to the majority of Australian Christians who support marriage equality.

The campaign brings together churches, church organisations, ordained ministers and ordinary Christians who support civil marriage equality.

Last month, a Galaxy poll found that 54 per cent of Australian Christians support marriage equality , with 77 per cent supportive of a free vote in parliament as soon as possible.

Now that ‘respectful’ debate is underway in the lead-up to the postal survey, Australian Christians for Marriage Equality will seek to balance out the harmful anti-marriage equality rhetoric already being pushed by the No campaign.

“I support marriage equality because God desires that all people are treated with dignity and fairness,” said The Very Reverend Dr Peter Catt of Brisbane’s St. John’s Anglican Cathedral.

“Marriage strengthens relationships and gives stability to families.

“We understand this is a matter of civil marriage laws. Churches and other faith communities will continue to be free to practice their own traditions,” Catt said.

The Uniting Church’s Reverend Dr Margaret Mayman said, “Christians support marriage equality because of our faith, not in spite of it.

“At the heart of Jesus’ message is the command to love our neighbours, without discrimination. That’s why I will be voting Yes to equality, and encourage all people of good will to do the same.”

Tiernan Brady, Executive Director of the Equality Campaign, reinforced the significance of religious support for marriage equality.

“Today these Christian leaders have shown that marriage equality can be a unifying moment for all Australians.

“Consistent polling demonstrates that the majority of people of faith are voting Yes for marriage equality because it is about our family and friends, people who attend our churches, our team mates, and colleagues,” Brady said.