—

AS reports of homophobic violence and anti-gay concentration camps in Chechnya continue, Australian LGBTI advocacy groups are calling for more action.

Rodney Croome of just.equal has written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on behalf of the organisation, asking him to introduce a parliamentary motion condemning “the cruelty of the Chechen government and the indifference of the Kremlin”.

Croome also called on the government to work with the UN to censure Russia and launch an international investigation.

“By your timely action, let those who suffer in Chechnya be the beneficiaries of our nation’s aspiration for a world without homophobic persecution,” wrote Croome.

In Melbourne, a community vigil in solidarity with gay and bi men in Chechnya will be held at Federation Square next Tuesday May 16.

A new petition is also calling for the Australian government to accept LGBTI refugees from Chechnya.

“We can create a safe place for these men to live without fear and persecution,” wrote the organisers.

After last week’s allegations that Chechen police are ordering families to kill their gay children, a gay teen has reportedly been pushed to his death from a ninth-floor balcony by his uncle.

The 17-year-old’s family was reportedly encouraged to “wash the shame” away of their gay relative.