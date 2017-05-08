AS reports of homophobic violence and anti-gay concentration camps in Chechnya continue, Australian LGBTI advocacy groups are calling for more action.
Rodney Croome of just.equal has written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on behalf of the organisation, asking him to introduce a parliamentary motion condemning “the cruelty of the Chechen government and the indifference of the Kremlin”.
“By your timely action, let those who suffer in Chechnya be the beneficiaries of our nation’s aspiration for a world without homophobic persecution,” wrote Croome.
In Melbourne, a community vigil in solidarity with gay and bi men in Chechnya will be held at Federation Square next Tuesday May 16.
A new petition is also calling for the Australian government to accept LGBTI refugees from Chechnya.
“We can create a safe place for these men to live without fear and persecution,” wrote the organisers.
After last week’s allegations that Chechen police are ordering families to kill their gay children, a gay teen has reportedly been pushed to his death from a ninth-floor balcony by his uncle.
The 17-year-old’s family was reportedly encouraged to “wash the shame” away of their gay relative.
Sounds great BUT exactly how much attention do any of us really believe Russia, Chechnya or any other red-neck, ultra-conservative country will take the slightest bit of notice of anyone and particularly faraway Australia?
Russia doesn’t pay any attention to anything else the UN does or says. The UN is just a toothless paper tiger and it will remain so until it eventually becomes truly Democratic this not one of the Five Permanent Members of the Security Council, America, Britain, China, France and Russia will never allow to happen for it would mean they would have to lose one of the Most Undemocratic situations they put together: The Veto.
All five have used this totally Undemocratic device to put a stop to any UN decisions which are critical of or involve any America, Britain, China, France or Russia. I have repeated those countries names because, with the exception of China and Russia – despite their claims otherwise, the other three are particularly strong in their so-called support for Democracy. Liars, deceivers duplicitous bastards the lot of them.
The best thing the Australian Government could do to show it’s support for those members of the GLBTIQ community who are being persecuted would be to offer them all sanctuary in Australia.
That, of course, won’t happen because the rednecks, bigots and other neo-fascist trash within our parliaments and within the ALP, Greens, Liberals, Nationals would never, ever agree to it.