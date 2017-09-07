—

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has said he will be at the frontline of the fight for marriage equality when the postal survey ballots are sent out next week on Tuesday.

Shorten also commended the advocates who challenged the survey in the High Court this week, but unfortunately lost both cases.

“I want to pay tribute to the advocates who fought the good fight in the High Court – courageous people standing up for all LGBTI Australian,” he said in a release.

“I understand a lot of people will be disappointed, I share your disappointment.

“But now it’s time to turn our disappointment into determination – determination to win.

“If the survey is happening, we must win it.”

Shorten also urged all Australians to call their relatives, tell their friends, and ensure everyone knows they’re voting “yes” for equality.

“And I won’t be sitting on the sidelines – I’ll be on the frontline for this fight,” he said.

“You’ll see Labor members and supporters on street corners, in shopping centres, at train stations – making the case for equality, standing up for the fair go.

“And I give LGBTI Australians a simple promise: when we hear discriminatory nonsense, we will condemn it.

“When we see people talking rubbish about unrelated issues, we will call them out.

“We’re voting yes because of you. Because it’s not you who has to change, it’s our laws. Because so long as there is a Labor party, you are never on your own.”

Australian Marriage Equality have now also released a new “yes” ad encouraging people to vote.