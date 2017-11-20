—

Conservative MP Bob Katter has told Australians to focus less on marriage equality and more on catching killer crocodiles, in a bizarre television interview.

Last week the majority of Australia said Yes to marriage equality via a national postal survey.

After roughly 16 million ballots were sent out to eligible Australians around the country, 61 per cent voted in favour of same sex marriage, and 38 per cent voted against.

Senator Dean Smith also introduced his marriage bill, which was built upon a cross-party Senate inquiry earlier this year.

Speaking after the legislation was introduced, Katter said he had better ways to spend his time.

“I mean, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities,” he said.

“Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I’m concerned.

“But I ain’t spending any time on it, because in the mean time, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland.”

A few months ago Katter made headlines when he accused the LGBTI community of stealing the word “gay”, and demanded they give it back.