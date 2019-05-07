—

New data from YouGov has revealed that older Australians are less likely to be accepting of LGBTI people.

The poll asked people around the world, including more than 1,000 Australians, about a range of topics in relation to minorities and acceptance, The Guardian has reported.

Overall, 67 per cent of people said they believe a same-sex relationship is acceptable.

The results differed according to the age of respondents, with just 57 per cent of those aged over 55 saying gay relationships are acceptable, compared with 70 per cent of people aged 45–54.

Eight out of 22 countries in the international study performed better than Australia in acceptance of same-sex relationships, with Denmark taking the top spot at 80 per cent.

Half of Australians said it was acceptable for someone to be trans—a figure that was also divided by age.

While 62 per cent of people under 35 said they supported trans people, 46 per cent or less of those over 35 agreed.

The survey also revealed negative attitudes among Australians to other minorities.

Over half of respondents had unfavourable sentiments towards Islam, with 37 per cent rating their attitude “very unfavourable”—the most common response.

Age was again a major factor in sentiment towards Islam, with over 60 per cent of those aged over 45 reporting negative sentiment, and fewer than 5 per cent saying they viewed Islam favourably.

One in five Australians said they viewed Judaism unfavourably.

Almost half of the survey respondents admitted they had very few or no close friends from an ethnic background different to their own.

Despite this, 59 per cent said that identifying as a “citizen of the world” was important to them.