THE Equality Campaign has launched its largest national marriage equality campaign in Australia to kick off the first parliamentary sitting week of the year.

Executive Director of the Equality Campaign Tiernan Brady said it was timely to launch the campaign now given politicians would be arriving back in Canberra.

“We will continue to show federal politicians that Australia wants to celebrate marriage equality,” he said.

“Our campaign is not going away, and will only get stronger, until federal parliament delivers this straightforward and strongly supported reform that is all about fairness.

“Our national campaign is about building on the momentum and energy generated across the nation for marriage equality and continuing to campaign for a straightforward change to be achieved by a vote in the parliament.”

The new campaign will feature a national television commercial across all channels, a far-reaching billboard and digital advertising campaign as well as town hall and local events across the nation.

“The Equality Campaign features real people across Australia who make this country better,” Brady said.

“Our soldiers, doctors, nurses, lifesavers, and fire fighters, people who Australians are proud of but at the same time cannot marry the person they love in the country they serve.

“Across Australia, every day there are people who go to work and make Australia a better place, a safe place, a healthier place. These are everyday Australian heroes who do their job and are waiting on politicians to do theirs.”

Spokesperson for Australian Marriage Equality Shirleene Robinson said the campaign will be able to remind MPs that Australia has already made up its mind about marriage equality.

“Two-thirds of Australians as well as a majority of politicians want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love,” she said.

“If MPs and Senators were able to have a straight up vote on marriage equality it would pass.

“It is only the world of party politics that is preventing the wishes of the Australian people from taking place.”