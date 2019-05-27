—

Conservative factions of the Uniting Church are reportedly pushing for a reversal of its 2018 decision to allow ministers to perform same-sex marriages.

Some of the factions – including the Assembly of Confessing Congregations – are threatening to take control of church property and finances, according to the ABC.

“The main issue is an issue of faith — what is the Gospel? Same-sex marriage is just one of those issues,” the congregation’s chair, Reverend Hedley Fihaki, told the ABC.

“I think there’s a division not just between the Assembly of Confessing Congregations and the Uniting Church, but [also] … between evangelicals as a whole and the Uniting Church.

“I think the church is too quick to throw regulations at us, without actually sitting down and trying to understand where we are coming from.”

Last year, the church’s national assembly agreed to give individual ministers the right to decide whether or not to perform same-sex marriages, after their first meeting since the marriage equality postal survey.

The decision was discussed at a contentious Sunday morning service at the St Andrews Alphington Fairfield Uniting Church.

Several months later, some members brought forward a proposal calling for a suspension of the decision to be voted under Church rules.

The decision came down to a series of narrow votes over months, and came close to bringing about a suspension.

However, at the Presbytery of South Australia meeting in January, the conservative push fell short of gathering the required support to bring about a suspension.

A number of conservative factions are now positioning themselves as alternatives to the main Uniting Church in Australia assembly, with one entire South Australian congregation considering returning to its Presbyterian roots.