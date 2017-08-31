—

Senator Cory Bernardi has defended the widely criticised anti-marriage equality ad from the “no” campaign, claiming that marriage equality will act as a ‘rainbow Trojan horse’ to pass through a number of other reforms, including compulsory radical gender theory in school.

Speaking to Sky News, he said that the concerns raised by the three mothers around young people in the advertisement were valid, The Australian has reported.

“We tried to put a stop to Safe Schools because of the perversion that’s going on in some of these areas, but what we’ve seen internationally where same-sex marriage has been legalised… parents haven’t been able to withdraw their children from these sorts of programs,” he said.

“[Safe Schools] was installed by a Labor government, funded by a Liberal government, the minister, successive ministers said there’s nothing wrong with it, and we had to continually say there is a problem here.

“Parents hate this and they know that it is like a rainbow Trojan horse, if I can tell you.

“Same-sex marriage is a rainbow Trojan horse for getting these things compulsory in schools.”

Many of the claims in the no campaign’s ad were debunked within 24 hours of it being aired, and the yes campaign has since released its own counter ad.