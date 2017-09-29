—

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has spoken out about rapper Macklemore’s intention to perform his pro-LGBTI hit Same Love at the NRL grand final, saying that messages promoting the ‘no’ vote should also be allowed.

Dutton said the NRL was creating a precedent for future social messages being part of the code if it allowed Macklemore to promote same-sex marriage, according to The Australian.

“I don’t think Australian parents taking kids to the footy want political messages down their throat,” he said.

“I think sporting events and work places are totally the wrong places for these political messages. People go to the AFL and NRL finals to see a game of football: they don’t want to be sold political messages.

“The NRL might find in the next seasons people may want to promote social issues, this is an interesting precedent, what other social issues do they want to make in the years to come?

“I am into free speech – presumably two songs should be played, one for gay marriage and one against gay marriage.”

Since the announcement that Macklemore would be performing his equality hit, both Tony Abbott and Pauline Hanson have come out against it, with Hanson suggesting “Johnny Farnham” get up onstage instead.

However, due to public support for the musician and his song, Same Love is currently sitting at number one on Australian iTunes.