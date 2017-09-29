Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has spoken out about rapper Macklemore’s intention to perform his pro-LGBTI hit Same Love at the NRL grand final, saying that messages promoting the ‘no’ vote should also be allowed.
Dutton said the NRL was creating a precedent for future social messages being part of the code if it allowed Macklemore to promote same-sex marriage, according to The Australian.
“I think sporting events and work places are totally the wrong places for these political messages. People go to the AFL and NRL finals to see a game of football: they don’t want to be sold political messages.
“The NRL might find in the next seasons people may want to promote social issues, this is an interesting precedent, what other social issues do they want to make in the years to come?
“I am into free speech – presumably two songs should be played, one for gay marriage and one against gay marriage.”
Since the announcement that Macklemore would be performing his equality hit, both Tony Abbott and Pauline Hanson have come out against it, with Hanson suggesting “Johnny Farnham” get up onstage instead.
However, due to public support for the musician and his song, Same Love is currently sitting at number one on Australian iTunes.
Peter Dutton is obviously a genius, but he’s thinking too narrowly. Why limit it to only playing a song in rebuttle of Same Love? We need to hear rebuttles of EVERY song at the NRL grand final. They need to play the losing team’s song at the end of the game as well as the winning team’s song. They need to play A.B. Original’s Australia Day right after they play Advance Australia Fair, and perhaps also the North Korean national anthem to make sure the balance is appropriate.
And next election, I look forward to Peter Dutton endorsing the Labor Party just as much as the Liberal Party because what always matters is balance. (Actually, you can scrap that, Peter Dutton is doing plenty to help out the ALP every time he opens his mouth.)