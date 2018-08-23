—

With more and more same-sex couples getting married, finding the perfect ring has never been more important, and Larsen Jewellery is proud to help.

With the passing of marriage equality in Australia, same-sex couples are increasingly tying the knot and Larsen Jewellery couldn’t be more proud to support them.

“We frequently work with same-sex couples who, without having set traditions to adhere to, are able to, refreshingly, design without rules,” a Larsen spokesperson says.

“Every couple we have worked with, no matter their gender mix, is a testament to the notion that love is love.

“We believe in equality, and we feel that everyone deserves equal rights regardless of gender, race, religion, or sexuality.”

Couples can choose from Larsen’s wide range of beautiful designs or create their own, all backed by a lifetime guarantee.

The business’ speciality is custom made fine jewellery, selling loose diamonds and coloured gemstones at competitive workshop prices — the only place in Australia where couples can make each other’s wedding rings under the guidance of their very own personal jeweller.

“Year after year, we are fortunate to share in some of the most sentimental moments in a couple’s life,” the spokesperson says.

“We are there from the engagement to the wedding and get to witness firsthand the joy that this journey brings to not only their life, but to all of their loved ones.

“[Customers can] experience our personal service and exquisite workmanship, dealing directly with one of our friendly jewellers.”

High ethical standards are at the heart of everything Larsen does, from ensuring their diamonds are conflict-free to sourcing materials in the environmentally and socially responsible ways.

The business is also a proud supporter of a number of charities and foundations.

For same-sex couples wondering what their options are for wedding rings, the spokesperson says ‘tradition’ doesn’t need to be a priority.

“When you see images of ‘matching sets of wedding rings’, most usually have one ‘feminine’ ring sprinkled with diamonds and one ‘masculine’ ring, usually a wider, plain gold ring,” the spokesperson says.

“This is the traditional style and certainly not for everyone, so as a same-sex couple, the best option is to have your rings custom made.

“Custom making your rings makes them that much more special to you — you can choose to have matching rings or completely different rings, or you may sit somewhere in between and want your rings to be matching with just slight differences.

“Your choices are endless and are only limited by your own imagination.”

For more information about Larsen Jewellery visit: www.larsenjewellery.com.au.

