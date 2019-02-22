—

The family-owned Matt Blatt sells innovative furniture pieces that live in people’s homes for years and bring them joy, becoming an integral part of the day-to-day life of a family.

But, unlike regular furniture stories, Matt Blatt see themselves as being in the entertainment business, aiming to ban ‘bland’ in people’s lives, their homes, and in their retail experiences.

No two Matt Blatt showrooms look alike, with 12 showrooms across the country in total, covering New South Wales, Victoria, ACT, South Australia, and Queensland, as well as two clearance stores.

The business sells high-quality furniture and homewares from all around the globe, which are a curated combination of replica pieces, Australian designs, and exclusive original ranges.

So forget the grey sofa and cream rug, and pack some personality into your space with these top tips from Matt Blatt’s in-house stylist, Judyta Hulme.

1. Add an unexpected element

Ursula the Resting Unicorn ($850)

2. Be brave with colour

Django Lounge Chair ($495)

3. Choose a feature piece

Petal Velvet Love Seat ($1,895)

4. Embrace patterns

Paxton Pattern Chest Drawers ($1,450)

5. Mix materials

Sean Dix Triple X Dining Table ($1,250)