Brisbane Pride Announces Fair Day, March And Launch To Celebrate 35 Years

Brisbane is set to come alive again for the annual Brisbane Pride Festival in September this year.

The organisation has today released details for their upcoming Pride Fair Day, Rally & March and the annual launch event.

Brisbane Pride Celebrates 35 years

Brisbane Pride have revealed the details for the three key signature events for the 2025 festival today as the organisation celebrates 35 years.

Founded in 1990 Brisbane Pride have served the community for over three decades with a month long celebration of events every year.

“Each year, Brisbane Pride grows in size and impact,” said James McCarthy, President of Brisbane Pride.

“Brisbane Pride isn’t just a month of events,” he added “It’s the heartbeat of our community—where new connections are forged, vital conversations happen, and funds raised directly empower our local LGBTIQA+ organisations”

Speaking to The Star Observer Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy expressed his excitement at the upcoming festival. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating thirty five years of Brisbane Pride this year” he said.

“The organisation and our community have come some so far since it’s inception in 1990.”

The Star Observer are proud to be one of this years sponsors of the festival again and will be in attendance at our Pride Fair Day stall once again this year.

“We’re excited to have The Star Observer back as one of our event sponsors again this year” James said. “Our community partnerships and sponsors are a vital part of what helps make Pride operate every year.”

On September 20 the streets of Brisbane will come alive again as thousands of members of the LGBTQIA+ and their allies take to the streets for the annual rally and march.

Starting at Queens Gardens Park in the Brisbane CBD crowds will gather from 9am and march at 9:45am to Musgrave Park for the annual Pride Fair Day celebrations.

“Our Rally & March is the heart of Brisbane Pride, celebrating hard-won freedoms while calling for ongoing reforms. This is a fully accessible, family-friendly procession. Banners, wheelchairs, prams and pets on short leads are all welcome” Brisbane Pride said in a statement.

Last year saw then Queensland Premier Steven Miles become the first sitting Queensland premier to speak at the March and Rally.

Following the March crowds will once again gather at Musgrave Park in West End for a day of celebrations where they will enjoy stall holders, activities and fabulous live entertainment on stage.

Early bird tickets for the event are now on sale until August 15 with pricing as follows:

Adults $15, Conc. $10, Teenager (13-17 Years) $5 U12 Free.

Standard prices are then:

Adults $20, Conc. $15, Teenager (13-17 Years) $10 U12 Free.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Join the official launch party at Come To Daddy

Every year Brisbane Pride host their official launch event, a free night of fun and entertainment to launch the festival.

This year the event kicks off at Come To Daddy in West End on Saturday September 6 from 6pm.

“Join us for an evening kick-off that brings together grassroots activists, artists and supporters for live performances and DJ sets. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available” they said.

For more information about the Brisbane Pride Festival head to brisbanepride.org.au