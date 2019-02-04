—

Jacqui Lambie has been criticised over comments the former senator made about transgender Australians on reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The Tasmanian, who entered the Senate as part of Clive Palmer’s Palmer United Party, quit parliament in 2017 after it was revealed she held a dual citizenship.

In a political discussion with cast mate Dermott Brereton, Lambie took Brereton’s mention of the Greens as an opportunity to rail against rights for transgender Australians, 10daily reported

“Now we’re into moving Australia Day, we’re into transgender and making sure we can change their fucking birth certificates,” Lambie said.

“Stupid Tasmania, they did that just before Christmas time.”

Lambie followed up by declaring, “When you are born, you’re either a male or a female.”

“Or you’re born a hermaphrodite,” said Brereton, a former AFL player, using a word many – though not all – intersex people deem to be stigmatising and offensive.

Lambie pressed on discussing birth certificates, calling them “a true document of the time that you are born, if you are male or female. Very simple.”

In late 2018, Tasmania’s Lower House passed trans-inclusive legal reforms which would make gender markers on birth certificates optional as well as remove the requirement that trans people undergo surgery before being allowed to change the gender on their birth certificate, among other changes.

The reforms have yet to pass Tasmania’s Upper House.

At the time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticised Labor’s support of the plan – which at one stage included the removal of gender markers from Tasmanian birth certificates altogether – as “ridiculous”.

Lambie also admitted that her mother had convinced her to go on the Network 10 reality show to reestablish her platform before another jaunt at politics.

“Even my mum said it, ‘You need to suck it up Jacqui and you need to go on there, you can’t afford the advertising’,” she said.

No @JacquiLambie you are wrong! You need to learn some science about Intersex and Trans people #KeepUsSafe from politicians who don’t have a clue! https://t.co/UgKWMsEesS — Diversity ACT (@DiversityACT) February 4, 2019

Sometimes I like Jacqui Lambie and then she comes out and says awful things about marginalised people and then I’m like, nope. — Carly Findlay (@carlyfindlay) February 3, 2019

Well Jacqui Lambie got to show Australia who she really is – an unpleasant sore loser and boganic bad sport with outdated views on transgender issues and immigration. Bye #ImACelebrityAU — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) February 3, 2019

Following the postal survey in 2017, Lambie infamously took to the ABC’s Q&A to express the dismay of No voters.

“There is still 30 per cent of those Australians that lost out on that vote and they are feeling the hurt from that. I don’t hear anyone talking about that which I find quite disturbing,” she said.

“How long are these people going to have to go through more pain? They’ve lost. They’re feeling the pain. How much longer do they have to feel more pain?”

The Australian public eliminated Lambie from the show last night, placing third-last in the reality series.

Correction: this story has been updated to clarify that Tasmania’s transgender reforms are still in the legislative process and have not yet been made law. A previous version of this story suggested the reforms were already instated.