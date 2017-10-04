—

Leader of the Christian Democratic Party Fred Nile has warned Australians that gay people may start handing out separate citizenships and adopting rapper Macklemore’s song Same Love as their national anthem.

Nile’s confusion stemmed after Same Love, which was performed at the recent NRL Grand Final, was referred to as a gay anthem.

In a press release, Nile expressed concerns that LGBTI Australians had adopted their own community anthem.

“The homosexual lobby has its own Olympics, its own award ceremonies in the cultural arena, its own flag, and now we are told they will have their own ‘anthem’,” he said.

“What next? Are they going to start handing out their own separate homosexual citizenships?

“Who is doing the dividing here?”

He added that the “poison” of identity politics was ripping society apart.

“This poison is being peddled by Yes extremists who are hell bent on putting Australian against Australian,” he said.

“This is not acceptable, whatever your opinion.”

A handful of politicians criticised the NRL’s decision to have Macklemore perform at the recent grand final, in light of his LGBTI-affirming hit.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said in the spirit of free speech, two songs should have been performed at the final, one for gay marriage, and one against.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she didn’t know who Macklemore was and preferred an Australian to be performing instead, like “Johnny Farnham”.

Despite this, the performance was a major success and saw the track Same Love reach number one on Australian iTunes.