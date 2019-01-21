—

The Gay and Lesbian Foundation of Australia (GALFA) has announced it will be renamed the Pride Foundation Australia (PFA) to better reflect the organisation’s focus on wider community.

The rebrand was announced at Midsumma Festival in Melbourne over the weekend following extensive community consultation.

“Since the beginning our focus has always been on supporting the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and our new name fully recognises this commitment and passion,” said Ruth McNair, Pride Foundation Australia’s Board Chair.

“We’ve been having this discussion as a Board for a long time. We’ve heard from our community that the name GALFA was not fully inclusive and representative,” McNair said.

“We knew that we wanted to make a change, but we needed to find a way forward that would effectively represent our work and our community.

“The name Pride Foundation Australia was chosen to reflect our commitment to human rights, social inclusion and equity, along with our national agenda.

“We know that the name will serve us well moving into the future.”

Founded as GALFA in 2004, PFA was established as a response to the need for a philanthropic organisation dedicated to supporting the LGBTI community, focusing particularly on marginalised communities.

PFA relies on donations and bequests in order to provide community grants and fund research like last year’s major report into the experiences of LGBTI Australians with disability and community projects such as Melba Support Services, a Melbourne-based organisation which was awarded $15,000 to run workshops for disability support workers to better cater to the specific needs of LGBTI people.

PFA has also previously supported reports into the issue of LGBTI youth homelessness.

Currently under construction, PFA’s website will be located at pridefoundation.org.au.

In the meantime, you can still support the work of PFA with a donation and read about what they do at their current website.