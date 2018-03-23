—

Community group Lesbians Incorporated is offering grants of up to $1000 each for projects anywhere in Australia that support lesbians or queer women.

The grants are open to lesbians, lesbian-run groups, and lesbian-friendly organisations.

“The nation-wide survey we conducted last year confirmed that lesbians value the community grants scheme and want it to continue,” said Deb Hayes of Lesbians Incorporated.

“The re-activated scheme will particularly target groups who have not benefited strongly from previous grants.”

Lesbians Incorporated supports all lesbians and queer women, including those who are trans, non-binary, bisexual, queer or asexual.

Since 2000, the community grants scheme has supported initiatives from lesbians across the country.

Previous grant recipients include community support group Muslims Against Homophobia, multi-platform music and arts festival GRRL FEST, and Fijian and Indigenous Australian activists attending the Queer Provocations Festival in Sydney.

“We got the funding to cover the expenses for our float at Mardi Gras Parade in 2016,” said Alice Aslan of Muslims Against Homophobia.

“Without the funding, it would have been too hard to find enough money and participate in the parade.

“We had a great time at the parade thanks to the funding from Lesbians Incorporated.”

Lesbians Incorporated is an Australian not-for-profit organisation that advocates for and supports lesbians.

Since 2000, the group has shared more than $170,000 with grant recipients to support projects addressing discrimination, improving access to services, increasing opportunities, and raising the profile of lesbians in the community.

The current round of grant applications closes on next Saturday March 31, with additional rounds set for June and October of this year.

Applications are encouraged for projects that support Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander lesbians, lesbians with disabilities, lesbians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and lesbians in non-metropolitan communities.

Applications for grants can be made online.

For more information, contact communications coordinator Tiara Shafiq.