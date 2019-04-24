—

The Australian Greens have announced $70 million in funding for community organisations as part of its full suite of LGBTI policies leading up to next month’s election.

The Greens’ plan includes previously announced commitments to scrap the school chaplaincy program, direct funding towards trans-specific mental health programs, and more.

Greens LGBTIQ+ spokesperson Senator Janet Rice said the policies would “get us on the road to achieving full equality for all LGBTIQ+ people and communities.”

“I’m proud that our plan has been developed in consultation with all sections of our LGBTIQ+ community. It’s absolutely vital that policy is created by and for LGBTIQ+ people.

“LGBTIQ+ people continue to face many challenges in our society. The Greens will ensure that no LGBTIQ+ person is left behind,” Rice said.

The latest policy announcements include a $70 million grant scheme allowing LGBTI community organisations to self-advocate.

Rice says the scheme would include “a range of dedicated funding for intersex organisations, LGBTIQ+ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, organisations supporting rainbow families, and organisations supporting the resettlement of LGBTIQ+ refugees in Australia.”

“Our plan includes ensuring the right to bodily integrity for intersex people is protected in law, providing $3 million in funding for bi+ mental health, ensuring the needs of diverse families are met in Family Violence primary prevention, and investing in data collection and research into LGBTIQ+ communities,” she said.

The Greens have also committed to appointing an LGBTIQ+ Humans Rights Commissioner and a Minister for Equality, as well as removing religious exemptions in anti-discrimination laws.

The Labor Party yesterday committed to banning conversion therapy in response to queries from national equality organisation Equality Australia.

The federal election will be held on Saturday May 18.